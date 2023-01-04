Suspect charged in October homicide

A man believed to be involved in a mid-October homicide has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jayveon Washington is accused of fatally shooting Isaac Walker, 21, around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sunset Plaza apartments, 258 E. Independence St., an affidavit states.

According to witnesses, Washington and Walker had been fighting with each other for a couple of months before the shooting. In one incident, Walker had stabbed Washington, the affidavit says.

After the stabbing, Washington and his girlfriend relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, to stay with family, according to the affidavit.

A couple of weeks before Walker was killed, witnesses reported a phone call from Washington's girlfriend saying they were headed back to Tulsa and that Washington intended to shoot Walker, the affidavit states.

Cellphone records show Washington's presence in Tulsa around the time of the homicide, the affidavit reads.

Additional records show that a GPS device in a white Toyota Camry that belonged to Washington's aunt was shut off on Oct. 14 and reactivated the next day, the affidavit states.

A car matching the Camry's description was spotted on surveillance video at the Pine Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection about the time of the shooting, driving away from the apartment complex, the affidavit states.

Washington was charged on Dec. 28, court records show. He was not in the Tulsa County jail as of Wednesday evening.