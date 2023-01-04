 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect charged in October homicide

  • 0

A man believed to be involved in a mid-October homicide has been charged with first-degree murder.

Jayveon Washington is accused of fatally shooting Isaac Walker, 21, around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Sunset Plaza apartments, 258 E. Independence St., an affidavit states.

According to witnesses, Washington and Walker had been fighting with each other for a couple of months before the shooting. In one incident, Walker had stabbed Washington, the affidavit says.

After the stabbing, Washington and his girlfriend relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, to stay with family, according to the affidavit. 

A couple of weeks before Walker was killed, witnesses reported a phone call from Washington's girlfriend saying they were headed back to Tulsa and that Washington intended to shoot Walker, the affidavit states.

People are also reading…

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Cellphone records show Washington's presence in Tulsa around the time of the homicide, the affidavit reads.

Additional records show that a GPS device in a white Toyota Camry that belonged to Washington's aunt was shut off on Oct. 14 and reactivated the next day, the affidavit states. 

A car matching the Camry's description was spotted on surveillance video at the Pine Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection about the time of the shooting, driving away from the apartment complex, the affidavit states.

Washington was charged on Dec. 28, court records show. He was not in the Tulsa County jail as of Wednesday evening.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Explosive situation' at French hospitals as nurses suffer burnout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert