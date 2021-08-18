Suspect arrested on murder complaint after body found in south Tulsa

A Tulsa man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found in a south Tulsa neighborhood last week.
Brayden Blough, 20, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in the death of Joseph Ervin Brown, 28, who died of gunshot wounds, according to an arrest report.
Brown, covered in blood, was found in the street in the 8400 block of South Toledo Avenue about 11 a.m. Aug. 11, police said.
Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide due to gunshot wounds.
Detectives reviewed security video from the neighborhood and interviewed people at the scene.
Detectives determined that a white 2020 or 2021 Toyota Corolla was involved in the homicide, according to the arrest report.
On Tuesday, detectives learned that Blough’s mother had called for police assistance because she believed her son was suicidal. She provided his personal information, including a description of his white 2021 Toyota Corolla, according to the arrest report.
A responding officer saw the vehicle, but Blough drove away when the officer arrived. The officer notified detectives the next day that Blough drove a car matching the one they were looking for in connection with Brown’s slaying.
Detectives found Blough’s vehicle at a construction site near 4600 S. Evanston Ave. and searched the vehicle with a warrant.
In the vehicle, they found a .22-caliber magazine, .22-caliber rounds and “apparent blood,” which was sent to a forensic lab for testing, according to the affidavit for Blough’s arrest.
Detectives located Blough on Wednesday with five other people at his apartment. Blough had arrived at his apartment in a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit.
He reportedly refused to follow commands of the detectives and was forced to the ground to be handcuffed. All the people at Blough’s apartment were then taken to be interviewed.
One of the people reportedly told detectives she was in Blough’s vehicle when he shot Brown, according to the affidavit. She said Blough ordered her “at gunpoint to remove the man from the vehicle,” an order she said she obeyed.
Another person who was at the apartment told detectives Blough said he shot and killed a man and dumped him on a neighborhood street, according to the affidavit.
Blough reportedly denied killing anyone.
In addition to first-degree murder, Blough was arrested on obstruction and stolen vehicle complaints and was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 6 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bond on the murder complaint, online jail records show.