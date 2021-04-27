 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in Woodland Hills Mall stabbing
Suspect arrested in Woodland Hills Mall stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 71-year-old man at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday.

David Alvarado, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of a man who confronted a shoplifter in the Dillard's store at the mall.

The victim underwent surgery and was stable, police said Monday evening.

The Tulsa Police Department's fugitive warrants squad tracked down Alvarado and made the arrest, police said.

Alvarado is being held for the FBI at the Tulsa County jail, according to online jail records.

Alvarado is Native American, according to online jail records, and the part of Tulsa where the mall is lies within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's reservation, which means that under last year's U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling on tribal jurisdiction, the case will be prosecuted in federal court.

