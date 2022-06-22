Suspect arrested in stabbing of woman who refused to give up her keys during attempted carjacking

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a woman who refused to give up her keys during an attempted carjacking.

Donald Ray Shibley, 43, is accused of being the man who attacked an 86-year-old woman at a gas pump near 51st Street and Lewis Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

The assailant demanded her car keys, and when the woman refused, he struck her and pierced her in the neck with an ink pen before fleeing on foot, the post states.

Officers searching nearby neighborhoods found Shibley and took him into custody Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Shibley is also accused in a Monday carjacking of a 72-year-old man; the stolen car was then crashed into a restaurant near the University of Tulsa.

Police identified Shibley as a tribal citizen, saying federal prosecutors will determine whether he will be charged in the crimes.

Shibley has been in and out of Oklahoma prisons since 2000 on several Tulsa County and Creek County felony convictions, including robbery, drug possession and manufacturing, and larceny, Department of Corrections records show.

He has been on probation since 2020 in a 2018 Tulsa County case of second-degree attempted burglary; he had been sentenced in late 2019 to six years in custody, according to online court records.