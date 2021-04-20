 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in south Tulsa homicide
  • Updated
042121-tul-nws-homarrest-p1

A bicycle lies on the ground inside crime-scene tape at the entrance to the Waterstone apartment complex, where a fatal shooting occurred on the evening of April 12.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of another man in south Tulsa about a week earlier. 

Devon Blevins, 27, was booked into the Tulsa County jail in connection with the April 12 shooting death of Maurice Burgess, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

Burgess, 36, was found with at least one gunshot wound near the entrance to the Waterstone apartments at 1054 E. 57th Place that night. He reportedly was riding a bicycle near the complex when at least two shots were fired about 8 p.m.

He died at a hospital that evening, police said. 

Investigators later developed a suspect vehicle description that a K-9 officer found while on patrol, and detectives were following leads until the arrest, Watkins said. 

"It all came together this weekend," he said. 

Burgess was the 13th homicide victim in Tulsa this year. 

Blevins had not been charged as of Tuesday, according to online court records. He is being held for the FBI because, as a Native American, he is subject to federal rather than state prosecution in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

