Suspect arrested in north Tulsa homicide

A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a confrontation at a north Tulsa home in early November was arrested Monday.
Jeffery Gordon Dobbs, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in connection with the Nov. 6 death of Richard Paul Wameling, 51.
Police found Wameling's body in the living room of a home in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue about 6:45 p.m. after responding to a call about a man pointing a gun. Wameling had been shot once in his upper torso, an affidavit states.
The homeowner told police he had known Wameling 10 years and described him as a "recovering drug addict that recently relapsed" and whom he was allowing to sleep on his couch at the residence.
He said he dozed off while watching TV in his room when he awoke to a "strange male voice" yelling out Wameling's name in the living room.
When he went to investigate, he said he saw two men standing over Wameling, with one, later identified as Dobbs, pointing a gun at him and screaming, accusing Wameling of "knowing something," the affidavit states.
The witness said Wameling had told him earlier in the day that "a couple of guys" would be coming over to "pay a drug debt" and asked that he stay with Wameling during their visit because he "felt uneasy" being alone with them. The witness told police he refused because he "wanted no part of it."
Once he saw the two confronting Wameling, he said he backed away slowly with his hands raised and dashed out the back door, hearing one of the men yell, "Where you going, lil bro?"
The witness told police he heard what sounded like a gunshot and thought the men were shooting at him. He jumped several fences and called 911 from the backyard of a nearby home, he said.
The witness later picked Dobbs as a suspect from a photo lineup, and messages on the victim's phone back up his story about Wameling's planned meeting with Dobbs, the affidavit states.
Dobbs is in custody without bond, jail records show.
Wameling's death was the 52nd homicide Tulsa police have investigated this year. Since then, four more have occurred, bringing the total as of Wednesday to 56.