Suspect arrested in north Tulsa homicide

A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a confrontation at a north Tulsa home in early November was arrested Monday.

Jeffery Gordon Dobbs, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in connection with the Nov. 6 death of Richard Paul Wameling, 51.

Police found Wameling's body in the living room of a home in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue about 6:45 p.m. after responding to a call about a man pointing a gun. Wameling had been shot once in his upper torso, an affidavit states.

The homeowner told police he had known Wameling 10 years and described him as a "recovering drug addict that recently relapsed" and whom he was allowing to sleep on his couch at the residence.

He said he dozed off while watching TV in his room when he awoke to a "strange male voice" yelling out Wameling's name in the living room.

When he went to investigate, he said he saw two men standing over Wameling, with one, later identified as Dobbs, pointing a gun at him and screaming, accusing Wameling of "knowing something," the affidavit states.