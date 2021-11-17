Suspect arrested in north Tulsa homicide; witness identified suspected killer

A man accused of fatally shooting another during a confrontation at a north Tulsa home in early November was arrested on Monday.

Jeffery Gordon Dobbs, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction charges in the Nov. 6 death of Richard Paul Wameling, 51.

Police found Wameling's body in the living room of a home in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue about 6:45 p.m. after responding to a call of a man pointing a firearm. Wameling had suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, a probable cause affidavit states.

The owner of the home told police he had known Wameling 10 years and described him as a "recovering drug addict that recently relapsed" and whom he was allowing to sleep on his couch at the residence.

He said he dozed off watching TV in his room when he awoke to a "strange male voice" yelling out Wameling's name in the living room.

When he went to investigate, he said he saw two men standing over Wameling, with one, later identified as Dobbs, pointing a gun at him and screaming, accusing Wameling of "knowing something," the affidavit states.