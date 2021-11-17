Suspect arrested in north Tulsa homicide; witness identified suspected killer

A man accused of fatally shooting another during a confrontation at a north Tulsa home in early November was arrested on Monday.
Jeffery Gordon Dobbs, 37, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction charges in the Nov. 6 death of Richard Paul Wameling, 51.
Police found Wameling's body in the living room of a home in the 1600 block of North Xanthus Avenue about 6:45 p.m. after responding to a call of a man pointing a firearm. Wameling had suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, a probable cause affidavit states.
The owner of the home told police he had known Wameling 10 years and described him as a "recovering drug addict that recently relapsed" and whom he was allowing to sleep on his couch at the residence.
He said he dozed off watching TV in his room when he awoke to a "strange male voice" yelling out Wameling's name in the living room.
When he went to investigate, he said he saw two men standing over Wameling, with one, later identified as Dobbs, pointing a gun at him and screaming, accusing Wameling of "knowing something," the affidavit states.
The witness said Wameling had earlier in the day told him that "a couple of guys" would be coming over to "pay a drug debt," and he reportedly asked that he stay with Wameling during their visit because he "felt uneasy" being alone with them. The witness told police he refused because he "wanted no part of it."
Once he saw the two confronting Wameling, he said he backed away slowly with his hands raised and dashed out the back door, hearing one of the men yell, "Where you going lil bro?"
The witness told police he heard what sounded like a gunshot and thought the men were shooting at him. He jumped several fences and called 911 from the backyard of a nearby home, he said.
The witness later confirmed Dobbs as the suspect from a photo lineup and messages on the victim's phone backup his story about Wameling's planned meeting with Dobbs, the affidavit states.
Dobbs is held in custody without bond, jail records show.
Wameling's death was the 52nd homicide Tulsa Police have investigated this year. Since, there's been four more, bringing the total as of Wednesday to 56.