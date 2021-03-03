Suspect arrested in motel homicide told investigators he felt threatened, but feds say he shot unprovoked

The man arrested in a recent homicide at a west Tulsa motel told investigators he felt threatened when he shot and killed another, but federal prosecutors say he did so unprovoked.

Johnny Little Cook, 43, was named in a criminal complaint Wednesday alleging he caused the death of Xzavior Frost, 29, in shooting him twice Feb. 24 at at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr.

Cleaning staff found Frost's body in the room about 1 p.m. the next day, and Cook was arrested on Monday, about five days after the alleged killing.

Witnesses told Tulsa Police homicide detectives the motel room was being used by a group of friends "to party" when Frost knocked on the door.

Frost had been staying at the motel in another room a friend rented for him, according to the complaint, and he shared with that friend earlier that day that he was "scared for his life" because he thought people were going to rob him.

Witnesses told investigators Frost had at one point held a gun to the head of a partygoer during a possible argument over a woman, the complaint states.

But when he knocked on the door of the party room and the door opened, Cook came out of the bathroom and started shooting at him, the complaint states.