Suspect arrested in motel homicide told investigators he felt threatened, but feds say he shot unprovoked

The man arrested in a recent homicide at a west Tulsa motel told investigators he felt threatened when he shot and killed another, but federal prosecutors say he did so unprovoked.
Johnny Little Cook, 43, was named in a criminal complaint Wednesday alleging he caused the death of Xzavior Frost, 29, in shooting him twice Feb. 24 at at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Dr.
Cleaning staff found Frost's body in the room about 1 p.m. the next day, and Cook was arrested on Monday, about five days after the alleged killing.
Witnesses told Tulsa Police homicide detectives the motel room was being used by a group of friends "to party" when Frost knocked on the door.
Frost had been staying at the motel in another room a friend rented for him, according to the complaint, and he shared with that friend earlier that day that he was "scared for his life" because he thought people were going to rob him.
Witnesses told investigators Frost had at one point held a gun to the head of a partygoer during a possible argument over a woman, the complaint states.
But when he knocked on the door of the party room and the door opened, Cook came out of the bathroom and started shooting at him, the complaint states.
"Frost had a gun in a holster but Frost never drew the weapon," according to the complaint.
There were reportedly seven people in the room at the time, and they all fled. One reportedly took Frost's gun from his holster.
One witness reported hearing Cook make a statement to the effect of "either I killed him or he's faking it," referencing Frost, whilst he fled.
After his arrest, Cook told investigators he felt threatened based on "earlier incidents" with Frost and that he thought the he was reaching for a gun, so he shot him once. After Frost fell to the ground, Cook said he thought he was reaching for another weapon, so he shot him again, according to the complaint.
He was booked into jail on a federal hold, Tulsa police said.
Cook is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Nation, the complaint states, and the motel is located within the bounds of the Muscogee Creek Nation reservation as recognized in the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.