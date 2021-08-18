Suspect arrested in connection to August 11 south Tulsa homicide

Detectives found Blough's vehicle at a construction site near 4600 S. Evanston Ave. and searched the vehicle with a warrant.

In the vehicle, they found a .22-caliber magazine, .22-caliber rounds and "apparent blood," which was sent to a forensic lab for testing, according to the affidavit for Blough's arrest.

Detectives located Blough on Wednesday with five other people at his apartment. Blough had arrived at his apartment in a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He reportedly refused to follow commands of the detectives and was forced to the ground to be handcuffed. All the people at Blough's apartment were then taken to be interviewed.

One of the people reportedly told detectives she was in Blough's vehicle when he shot Brown, according to the affidavit. She said Blough ordered her "at gunpoint to remove the man from the vehicle," an order she said she obeyed.

Another person who was at the apartment told detectives Blough said he shot and killed a man and dumped him on a neighborhood street, according to the affidavit.

Blough reportedly denied killing anyone.

In addition to first-degree murder, Blough was arrested on obstruction and stolen vehicle complaints and was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 6 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held without bond on the murder complaint, online jail records show.

