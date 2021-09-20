Suspect arrested, charged with first-degree murder in Sunday home-invasion fatal shooting

After the gunshot, three men with handguns entered the bedroom the woman was in and demanded she give them car keys. The woman could not find the keys and she heard the men demand Roberts give them car keys as well. A short time later, she heard a second gunshot, then the men left.

The woman told officers she recognized one of the home invasion suspects from a previous incident, according to the affidavit.

The man, Polhamus, was part of the Irish Mob gang and was at their house a couple days before the shooting. She said Roberts struck Polhamus with "an asp baton" about four times, according to the affidavit.

Another person at the residence stopped the men when they found out both Roberts and Polhamus were part of the Irish Mob gang, according to the affidavit.

The woman later identified Polhamus as the man she recognized from the shooting and said he was possession of a gun.

Video surveillance shows six suspects – including Polhamus and the other two men involved in the home invasion – who were at the residence during the shooting, according to the affidavit. None of the other suspects have been identified yet.

