Survivors of east Tulsa rapist, serial sexual assailant testify against 19-year-old suspect

Speaking through a Spanish-English translator, the first victim, a 41-year-old mother of two teenagers, told the court she was assaulted after waking in her home at the Polo Club apartments the night of Aug. 21 to find a person on top of her.

At first she thought it was her son, for whom she had left her front door unlocked, coming home and attempting to play with her, she said. She sleeps on the couch in her living room, giving each of her children their own room.

But when he spoke in a distorted voice, ordering her to stay quiet and threatening her with death, she knew it was not her son, she said.

The survivor was stoic at first while answering questions, but she began breaking into tears while recounting the assault.

"I remembered my daughter was in her room, and I got scared for her," the interpreter translated. "I stayed quiet so she wouldn't know what was going on.

"I wanted to comply because I didn't want anything to happen to my daughter."

The man who raped her used his phone to record her when she complied and not allowing her to shield her face from the camera, she said.