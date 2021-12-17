Survivors of east Tulsa rapist, serial sexual assailant testify against 19-year-old suspect

She was quiet during the rape, hoping her compliance would protect her sleeping daughter in the next room, but from the witness stand, she spoke her truth.
Tulsa County prosecutors called five witnesses to the stand during Brandon Bills' preliminary hearing on Friday. Three of them were women who came forward to police as rape or sexual assault survivors.
Upon hearing their accounts, Tulsa County Special Judge David Guten bound over Bills for arraignment in early January.
Bills, a 19-year-old described as a college-hopeful high school graduate, is accused of attacking and raping or attempting to rape three women over the course of about a month at a grouping of apartments near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.
He is held in lieu of $500,000 bond on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree attempted rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of sexual battery, one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of larceny, and two counts of peeping tom with photographic or electronic equipment.
Detectives previously commended the three survivors' bravery in coming forward, saying that without their cooperation, there wouldn't be a case.
Speaking through a Spanish-English translator, the first victim, a 41-year-old mother of two teenagers, told the court she was assaulted after waking in her home at the Polo Club apartments the night of Aug. 21 to find a person on top of her.
At first she thought it was her son, for whom she had left her front door unlocked, coming home and attempting to play with her, she said. She sleeps on the couch in her living room, giving each of her children their own room.
But when he spoke in a distorted voice, ordering her to stay quiet and threatening her with death, she knew it was not her son, she said.
The survivor was stoic at first while answering questions, but she began breaking into tears while recounting the assault.
"I remembered my daughter was in her room, and I got scared for her," the interpreter translated. "I stayed quiet so she wouldn't know what was going on.
"I wanted to comply because I didn't want anything to happen to my daughter."
The man who raped her used his phone to record her when she complied and not allowing her to shield her face from the camera, she said.
Eventually asking who lived with her, he dragged her near the closed bedrooms and choked her, telling her he was going to kill her, she said. All she could think about was leaving her children without a mother, she said.
After raping her again, the man punched her, told her to go to sleep, took her car keys and phone, and began to leave, but then his focus shifted back to the bedrooms.
The man walked toward the room where her daughter was sleeping, and when he opened the door and walked inside, the woman said she bolted out her front door, screaming and running to her neighbor's house to call the police.
The whole assault lasted maybe an hour, she estimated, and the man fled before police arrived.
Two other women testified that they were attacked or woke up to a man attempting to rape them in the same area of the city in late September.
One, a 20-year-old who also spoke through a Spanish-English translator, told the court that she was coming home from work to a Polo Club apartment she shared with her father about midnight Sept. 20 when a man grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground, saying nothing while attempting to rip her clothes off.
Screaming and fighting, her response awoke her father, who turned a light on in the apartment, and the man fled, she said.
The other survivor, a 33-year-old mother of two, told the court she awoke in her Alexis Park apartment Sept. 22 to a person with his hands on her neck. Immediately fighting, she said she kicked as the person attempted to pull her clothes off, and she heard her 5-year-old daughter, who was sharing a bed with her, crying as the attacker paused at one point.
The person eventually "gave up the fight" and ran out of the apartment.
None of the victims fully saw her attacker's face, which in each instance was masked or covered with a hood in a dark setting, but Bills reportedly gave a full confession with specific details of each assault in an interview with Tulsa police detectives after his October arrest.
Special Victims Unit detectives testified Friday that they recovered media from his phone depicting assaults.
Bills was silent through most of the hearing, staring lap, where his cuffed hands rested, but he glanced at a couple of the witnesses as they took the stand. Judge Guten denied Bills' attorney's request to lower his bail.
He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.