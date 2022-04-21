Surviving officer called to stand in day 4 of police shooting trial: 'I don't remember'

Save for opening statements, the courtroom gallery throughout the trial of David Ware has had seats to spare.

Scattered spectators, along with a few Tulsa Police Department administrators, have been present each day, but on Thursday, officers of all rank trickled into the room, filling the wooden benches on one side of the gallery.

Prosecutors called Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to the stand.

Zarkeshan, who was 26 when he first pulled Ware over in east Tulsa for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag, survived critical wounds from Ware's shooting that fatally wounded his supervisor and backing officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Ware faces multiple felony charges in the case but most notably one of first-degree murder, on which a jury could return a sentence of execution if he is convicted.

At the time they heard from Zarkeshan, who is now 28, jurors had watched the body and dash camera footage of the shooting in its entirety and heard from various witnesses including crime scene and homicide detectives.

During Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray's direct examination, Zarkeshan testified that he had no independent memory about the traffic stop or even the squad meeting at the beginning of his shift that day.

He did, however, remember having a conversation earlier that night with Johnson, his supervisor of about a month, in which Johnson said he'd back Zarkeshan if he wanted to get into proactive policing while other officers were otherwise unavailable.

Proactive policing involves surveying actions meant to deter or prevent crime, converse to responding to calls for service, an officer later testified.

Beyond that, Zarkeshan said he remembers waking up in the back of an ambulance that was driving to the airport. He spent about four months in a rehabilitation center in Colorado for a traumatic brain injury.

Gray had Zarkeshan stand and indicate to the jury on his body where he had been struck with gunfire: just above his right eye, his left hip and right thigh. Upon Gray's direction, he traced with his fingers the scar that ran up and over his head from his eyebrow to his ear.

Where Zareskhan’s memory was “blank,” as he described it to defense attorney Kevin Adams, prosecutors to fill the gap called to the stand the first officers who arrived on scene to find their comrades down.

Officer Michelle Sanchez, who shared her memories of Johnson at his later funeral, testified that pursuant to her training she made sure the vehicle subject to the traffic stop was empty before coming to Johnson’s side, accepting another responding officer’s rifle while he ran for his medical kit and standing guard against an unknown suspect.

That officer, Rage Staggs, testified that he is also a certified emergency medical technician and began trying to address Johnson’s wounds before hoisting him in his arms and heading for any patrol vehicle that could get Johnson to the hospital faster than the ambulance could arrive.

Sitting backwards into the backseat of an Oklahoma Highway patrolman’s vehicle, Staggs said he pulled Johnson’s body in on top of him and the car moved a short distance before an ambulance pulled up at the end of the street.

Earlier in the week, other witnesses had described Stagg’s appearance at the hospital to jurors, saying he was “covered in blood” with a look of “shock” and “horror” on his face, or a “thousand-yard stare.”

Staggs and Sanchez, who attended to Johnson at the scene, both said Johnson was moaning at the time and trying to get up or pull away from them.

Officers Jose Sanchez and Kurth Sires testified that they had to hold down Zarkeshan, whom they were attending to, similarly.

“He was asking to get up,” Jose Sanchez told the jury. “(Zarkeshan) was going to try to find the (suspect) himself.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

