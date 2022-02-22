Supreme Court won't hear McGirt arguments from state of Oklahoma, 7 death row inmates

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear 19 criminal cases involving Oklahoma defendants, most of whom were challenging the state’s decision that the 2020 McGirt ruling was not retroactive.
Among those losing appeals were seven inmates challenging their murder convictions and death penalty sentences at least in part based on McGirt claims.
The seven inmates, Jemaine Cannon, 50, James Ryder, 59, Shaun Bosse, 39, Wade Lay, 60, Clarence Goode, 45, John Hanson, 57, and Benjamin Cole, 56, all had argued that the McGirt ruling was retroactive, meaning it applied to cases after exhaustion of an inmate’s initial appeal.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Jan. 10 that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals was correct when it determined the McGirt ruling did not apply to post-conviction appeals, or those brought after the initial appeal.
The U.S. Supreme Court also rejected review requests involving eight other non-death penalty inmates: Glen Gore, Delila Pacheo, Lyle Brown, Tushkahomma Leon, Brandon Christian, Cody Bruner, Brandon Jenkins and Zachary Harvell.
The Supreme Court issued its McGirt ruling in July 2020.
The landmark decision recognized that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, had never been disestablished by Congress.
The ruling meant that since statehood, the state of Oklahoma has not had jurisdiction to try major crimes cases involving members of federally recognized tribes when the crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
The state Court of Criminal Appeals has since expanded the ruling to include five other tribes’ reservations with similar treaties with the U.S. government.
As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to criminal jurisdiction.
That means the federal government retains jurisdiction over major crimes involving Native Americans within the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw or Seminole nations.
The court also rejected a second petition filed by Lay, sentenced to death in the fatal 2004 shooting of a bank guard during a robbery.
The court also disposed of three petitions filed by the state of Oklahoma that sought to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling entirely for three inmates.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected the state of Oklahoma’s request that it reconsider its own 2020 McGirt ruling.
The three state challenges turned away involved Ted Yargee, Justin Little and Gage Shriver.
Federal prosecutors have picked up the cases of Yargee and Little after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned their convictions and sentences.
Shriver received a 25-year prison sentence in 2017 after he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Noelle New.
New died after she was struck by a pickup truck driven by Shriver while she walked along a county road in Verdigris.
Shriver’s blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when tested following the fatal accident.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 24, rejected a similar petition filed by the state in the case of Shriver’s brother, Dakota.
Dakota, tried along with his brother Gage, was a passenger in the pickup when he punched his brother just prior to Gage striking New and another teenager, who survived the crash.
The Cherokee Nation has charged both Shriver brothers in tribal court due to the federal statute of limitations expiring on any federal charges they might have faced.
Gage Shriver, now 26, faces one count of second-degree murder or alternatively, first-degree manslaughter and crimes associated with leaving the scene of an accident in tribal court, according to a Cherokee Nation friend-of-the-court Supreme Court filing.
Dakota Shriver faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of accessory to leaving the scene of an accident in Cherokee Nation court.
Cases against the brothers are pending, according to Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill.
