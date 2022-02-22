Supreme Court won't hear McGirt arguments from state of Oklahoma, 7 death row inmates

The ruling meant that since statehood, the state of Oklahoma has not had jurisdiction to try major crimes cases involving members of federally recognized tribes when the crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals has since expanded the ruling to include five other tribes’ reservations with similar treaties with the U.S. government.

As a result, much of the eastern half of Oklahoma has been acknowledged to be “Indian Country” when it comes to criminal jurisdiction.

That means the federal government retains jurisdiction over major crimes involving Native Americans within the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Quapaw or Seminole nations.

The court also rejected a second petition filed by Lay, sentenced to death in the fatal 2004 shooting of a bank guard during a robbery.

The court also disposed of three petitions filed by the state of Oklahoma that sought to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling entirely for three inmates.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 21 rejected the state of Oklahoma’s request that it reconsider its own 2020 McGirt ruling.