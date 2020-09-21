Supreme Court ruling affects more than 800 'Indian Country' criminal cases so far

Over 800 criminal cases have been referred to federal prosecutors in Oklahoma since a July Supreme Court ruling determined much of northeastern Oklahoma was still in Indian Country for criminal prosecution purposes.
About 175 of the 850 cases have resulted in an indictment or criminal complaint, officials said.
The remaining cases have either been referred to tribal court or are still under review.
In Tulsa federal court, 279 cases have been referred to prosecutors there for possible charges, said Lennea Montandon, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Trent Shores’ office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Of that number, prosecutors have assumed federal jurisdiction in 139 of the 279 cases. Another 138 cases have been referred to the Muskogee (Creek) Nation tribe for possible prosecution in tribal court and two cases are still under consideration, Montandon said.
Of the 139 taken on by prosecutors, the Tulsa World has identified about 61 criminal cases that have been made public and are filed in Tulsa federal court.
Shores said the impact of the McGirt decision has been “substantial” and “immediate.”
“In the last two months, we’ve indicted more than 114 cases, whereas in a typical year, we might indict 230,” Shores said. “This volume of cases is like nothing we’ve ever seen, but my team is stepping up and getting the job done.
“I remain hopeful that more resources will soon be made available so that we can maintain excellent public safety services and uphold our trust responsibility to the tribes.”
Meanwhile, 571 cases have been identified by prosecutors in the Muskogee-based U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, where prosecutors for now are prioritizing cases where the defendant was in state custody and the offense was considered a major crime, said Chris Wilson, First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District office.
Twenty-three of the 571 cases have been referred to tribal court with "many, many more" expected to travel that route, Wilson said.
The Supreme Court ruling that triggered all of the referrals involved Jimcy McGirt, a 71-year-old American Indian, who successfully argued that he should have been prosecuted for child sex abuse crimes in federal court rather than state court.
The July 9 Supreme Court decision determined the Muscogee (Creek) Nation historical reservation was never disestablished by Congress, meaning that since statehood major crime cases involving American Indians filed in state court that occurred in Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation boundaries should have been filed in federal court.
The reservation boundaries include much of the city of Tulsa and all of south Tulsa County and all or portions of 10 other counties.
The ruling has caused state prosecutors to dismiss cases prosecuted or being prosecuted in state court that involved an American Indian for a crime in Indian Country.
One of the cases impacted involves McGirt himself, who was named in a superseding indictment Thursday in Muskogee federal court.
The superseding indictment dropped one of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country charged previously, replacing it with one count of abusive sexual contact
The change occurred after McGirt’s attorney said the charge was not appropriate for the alleged act committed.
Before his state conviction and sentence were overturned, McGirt was serving a life without parole prison term, in addition to two 500-year sentences after he was convicted of the 1996 rape, sodomy and lewd molestation of a minor in Wagoner County.
In all so far, the Muskogee-based, Oklahoma Eastern District federal court grand juries there have released 35 indictments, naming 45 individuals as a result of McGirt, Wilson said.
Prosecutors have also charged Sean Ellis by criminal complaint after he was arrested in connection with the assault of a family member in Muskogee. Ellis was jailed Thursday on a criminal complaint that alleged he assaulted a nephew with a sword and later fired shots at police.
Ellis told FBI agents after his arrest that he fired about 15 shots from a rifle in their direction “so they would quit pointing their guns at him,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the complaint.
Of the 61 cases charged so far in Tulsa federal court located in the Northern District, about one-third involve the death of another individual.
Among those previously charged in state court and now charged in Tulsa federal court are Kelsey Dawn Lipp, 25, who was named in a two-count indictment that alleges she was involved in the July 2018 robbery of Owasso resident Dustin Barham, 24, who died after being shot by someone else.
Her case was moved to federal court because she is of Native American descent, according to the indictment.
A grand jury has also indicted 19-year-old Carl John Irons Jr., Sept. 9 on a second-degree murder count in connection with the February shooting death of Jeremiah Morris, 17.
Others recently charged in Tulsa federal court under the McGirt ruling:
• Jerod LeWayne Goolsby, 25, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 2019 shooting death of Kendale Wright. Goolsby is of Native American descent, according to the indictment.
• Samuel Wayne Washington, 42, charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with the July 2019 shooting death of Michael Binder during a robbery.
Washington is an American Indian male, according to the indictment.
• Michael Leon Johnson, 34, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the October 2019 death of William Joseph Houseman. Johnson was fleeing from Tulsa County Sheriff deputies when a vehicle he was driving collided with a truck driven by 48-year-old William Houseman, according to police at the time.
Johnson is Native American in descent, according to the indictment.
Curtis Killman
918-581-8471
Twitter: @loucardfan61
