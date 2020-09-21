Supreme Court ruling affects more than 800 'Indian Country' criminal cases in Oklahoma so far

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 800 criminal cases have been referred to federal prosecutors in Oklahoma since a July Supreme Court ruling determined that much of northeastern Oklahoma is Indian Country for criminal prosecution purposes.

About 175 of the 850 cases have resulted in an indictment or criminal complaint, officials said. The remaining cases have either been referred to tribal courts or are still under review.

In Tulsa federal court, 279 cases have been referred to prosecutors for possible charges, said Lennea Montandon, spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Trent Shores’ office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Of that number, prosecutors have assumed federal jurisdiction in 139 cases. Another 138 have been sent to the Muskogee (Creek) Nation for possible prosecution in tribal court, and two cases are still under consideration, Montandon said.

Of the 139 taken on by Tulsa federal prosecutors, the Tulsa World has identified about 61 criminal cases that have been made public and are filed in Tulsa federal court.

Shores said the impact of the McGirt decision has been “substantial” and “immediate.”