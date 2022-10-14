Summer trial set for Tulsa police officers accused of accessory

Two Tulsa police officers will go before a jury in mid-June, a judge determined Friday after overruling their arguments that prosecutors did not present enough evidence at an earlier hearing to support accessory to felony charges.

Attorneys for Tulsa Police Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson told District Judge Tracy Priddy that testimony heard at their preliminary hearing failed to prove that the men were aware that a felony had occurred — in this case, a gang-related shootout involving a fellow officer's car — at the time they interacted with those involved.

But Rogers County Assistant District Attorney Joy Thorp said the testimony indicated that the men were aware that criminal activity was likely afoot and that their failure to communicate any knowledge of the events or evidence to responding officers or their supervisors until days afterward substantiates concealment.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office appointed Rogers County prosecutors to the case following the recusal of the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

Harper and Carson were charged with accessory to a felony after the fact last November after prosecutors alleged that they secretly met with and assisted then-Officer Latoya Dythe in concealing an August 2020 shooting that involved her personal car, her boyfriend's younger brother and his gangster associate.

In a federal case stemming from her April 2020 straw purchase of a firearm for that same boyfriend, Dythe pleaded guilty to conspiracy and to making a false statement to a firearms dealer in April 2021. She apologized for "violating the public's trust" at her sentencing that fall and received five years of probation and a fine of $1,000.

Dythe testified at the preliminary hearing in state court in May that she asked both men — Harper, whom she considered a mentor, and Carson, a friend — to come to her south Tulsa apartment on Aug. 24, 2020, after her boyfriend's brother returned her borrowed car punctured with bullet holes.

Attorneys Danny Williams and Allen Smallwood argued that their clients, who they say were in off-duty capacities at the time, stopped short of giving the boyfriend's little brother advice on evading authorities and actually arrived at the apartment after the brother's gangster associate — whom they didn't know "from Adam's cat," Smallwood emphasized — had fled.

The boyfriend testified that Harper instructed the men to make a police report before carrying out any other plans, Williams argued, and that Harper and Carson told Dythe to report the events to her police supervisor.

"The state would like to attribute (the gang associate's) record to my client," Smallwood said, "but he had no knowledge of that."

And Carson knew he had a conflict of interest in any case involving Dythe, Smallwood said, hence his advice to call a supervisor.

Thorp balked at the idea that the "seasoned" law enforcement officers were unaware that they had information pertinent to a criminal investigation and reminded Priddy that the firearms used in the shooting, which the pair are alleged to have seen during their time in the apartment, still have not been found.

The three-day preliminary hearing produced several hundred pages of testimony transcript from the prosecution's multiple witnesses, which Priddy noted when informing the attorneys of her review of the case materials.

Although "it took 700 pages to get here," Priddy said, it is not her place to judge the strength or weakness of the case but to determine whether prosecutors met the statutory burden of proof at the preliminary hearing, which is to present enough evidence to show that a crime likely was committed and that the defendants likely committed that crime.

Some statements at the hearing separated those "dots," Priddy said, but many connected them.

"That's where we are today," she said.

Prosecutors filed amended information Thursday that offered misdemeanor obstruction charges as alternatives a judge or jury could weigh instead of the felony charges, and the defendants were formally arraigned on that information after requesting a jury trial.

Harper pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Priddy entered a not guilty plea on Carson's behalf after he did not enter one for himself.

Priddy scheduled the trial for June 12 and set a discovery hearing in late February, noting that she expected a flood of motions to follow and anticipated that a hearing on them would be set then.

The judge likely will be rotating off of the court's criminal docket in January, she said, adding that she has not decided whether to remain over the case.

Harper and Carson have been free on bond since hours after their November 2021 arrests, and a Tulsa Police Department spokesman confirmed Friday that each, with about 25 and 15 years of tenure at TPD, respectively, remain on unpaid leave.