Student attacked by another student with weapon at Muskogee 8th and 9th Grade Academy, superintendent says

A student at Muskogee Public Schools' 8th and 9th Grade Academy attacked another student in a classroom Monday morning, injuring him to the point that he was sent to a hospital, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a statement.
The attack prompted a school-wide lockdown, Mendenhall said.
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Deputy Chief Daniel Wind III said one student attacked another student with a weapon inside a classroom about 11 a.m.
The students, both boys, reportedly knew each other, and the attack appeared focused on the victim and was not random, Wind said.
The weapon used was not identified, but Wind confirmed that it was not a firearm. The attack appears to have been an isolated incident, and no other students appeared to be in danger, he said.
The victim was treated at the scene by a school nurse before he was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital.
Wind said the boy is stable.
The boy accused of the attack was immediately apprehended by campus police, Mendenhall said. He has been placed in Lighthorse police custody.
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police took over the investigation since the victim is Native American, Wind said.
Mendenhall said "all appropriate disciplinary action" will be taken by the school.
Counselors from Green Country Behavioral Health Service will be on site at Muskogee Public Schools to provide support to students and staff, Mendenhall said.
"We continue to have students who experience varying types of trauma and we are committed to providing ongoing support within our schools," he said in the written statement. "We recognize this must be a collective effort and I ask that you be vigilant in helping us address the social and emotional needs of all students."