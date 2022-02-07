Student attacked by another student with weapon at Muskogee 8th and 9th Grade Academy, superintendent says

A student at Muskogee Public Schools' 8th and 9th Grade Academy attacked another student in a classroom Monday morning, injuring him to the point that he was sent to a hospital, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said in a statement.

The attack prompted a school-wide lockdown, Mendenhall said.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Deputy Chief Daniel Wind III said one student attacked another student with a weapon inside a classroom about 11 a.m.

The students, both boys, reportedly knew each other, and the attack appeared focused on the victim and was not random, Wind said.

The weapon used was not identified, but Wind confirmed that it was not a firearm. The attack appears to have been an isolated incident, and no other students appeared to be in danger, he said.

The victim was treated at the scene by a school nurse before he was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital.

Wind said the boy is stable.

The boy accused of the attack was immediately apprehended by campus police, Mendenhall said. He has been placed in Lighthorse police custody.