Stray-gunfire victim dies; more than $50,000 raised for his pregnant widow

A 20-year-old husband and soon-to-be father was taken off life support following an accidental shooting in east Tulsa last week, and community donors have raised more than $50,000 to support his pregnant widow.

Aiden Fincher was critically injured just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th, near East 21st Street and South 99th East Avenue when a bullet came through his apartment wall, striking him in his head.

Girlfriend and boyfriend Tia Norwood and Corry Lykes were reportedly having an argument next door at the time in which Norwood attempted to leave the apartment with Lykes' gun, and the two were struggling over the weapon when it went off, an affidavit states.

Fincher was hospitalized in critical condition but was taken off life support on June 1, police said.

Lykes told police he went next door after he learned his neighbor was shot, and he said he held Fincher's hand until emergency responders arrived. Norwood told police she only learned someone had been shot when she returned to the apartment.