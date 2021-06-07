 Skip to main content
Stray-gunfire victim dies; more than $50,000 raised for his pregnant widow
Stray-gunfire victim dies; more than $50,000 raised for his pregnant widow

AidenFincherGFM.JPG

Aiden Fincher pictured with his wife, Macrina Fincher. Aiden Fincher was taken off life support June 1 after a stray bullet flew threw his apartment wall, critically injuring him. Those who wish to donate to support his pregnant widow may do so at bit.ly/FincherFamily

 GoFundMe

A 20-year-old husband and soon-to-be father was taken off life support following an accidental shooting in east Tulsa last week, and community donors have raised more than $50,000 to support his pregnant widow. 

Aiden Fincher was critically injured just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29th, near East 21st Street and South 99th East Avenue when a bullet came through his apartment wall, striking him in his head. 

Girlfriend and boyfriend Tia Norwood and Corry Lykes were reportedly having an argument next door at the time in which Norwood attempted to leave the apartment with Lykes' gun, and the two were struggling over the weapon when it went off, an affidavit states. 

Fincher was hospitalized in critical condition but was taken off life support on June 1, police said. 

Lykes told police he went next door after he learned his neighbor was shot, and he said he held Fincher's hand until emergency responders arrived. Norwood told police she only learned someone had been shot when she returned to the apartment. 

Both were jailed on complaints of first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor and reckless conduct with a firearm and have since been charged in Tulsa County District Court.

Norwood was released June 3 on a $25,000 bond, and Lykes remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of the same bail. 

A GoFundMe page was organized with a goal of $55,000 to support Fincher's wife, Macrina, and their unborn child. As of Monday afternoon, community members had donated more than $50,000. 

Those who wish to donate to the page may do so at bit.ly/FincherFamily

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

