Stolen $200,000 Shelby Mustang found stripped near Mounds

A rare $200,000 1967 Shelby GT-500 Mustang that was stolen from the Pearl District on Jan. 7 has been recovered near Mounds after the hood, doors and fender were removed, Tulsa police said.

Police received tips that led them to the area south of Mounds where an aerial search was conducted to locate it on Friday.

The Mustang was in a rural area covered in brush and carboard boxes, and it had suffered a lot of damage, police said.

Police said the vehicle and the engine were intact, even though the doors and hood were removed.

Detectives also found a stolen dump truck and a stolen sedan on the same property.

On Tuesday, police arrested Nicholas Chamberlin on charges of larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary.

Chamberlin has since bonded out of jail, but two other people, Roy Lee Morris and Toni Morris, have also been charged with larceny and burglary in the case.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday for their arrest, according to court records. Records show they have not been apprehended yet.