Stillwater police investigate after body dropped off at emergency room

  • Updated
Stillwater Police Department are investigating after a body was dropped off at Stillwater Medical Center.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Stillwater police responded to a call at Stillwater Medical Center in reference to a dead body. The female was reportedly dropped off at the emergency room by three subjects who left the facility in a dark SUV, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release.

Police said a parking officer noticed a dark colored SUV driving northbound on Jardot Road from Sixth Street and followed the vehicle while notifying officers. Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped at Airport Road and Marine Drive.

Detectives are interviewing the three subjects.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

