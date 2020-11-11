Stillwater man pleads guilty to murdering parents in staged Tulsa home invasion

A Stillwater man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering his parents in their south Tulsa home in March and staging the scene to look like an invasion.
Bryan Gregory Spence, 41, turned to apologize individually to his remaining family members after accepting a plea agreement from prosecutors for two consecutive life sentences in the slayings of Joseph and Beverly Spence.
"The family is grieving on both sides," Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said. "They're grappling with the dual tragedy of losing the victims but also losing him."
The Spences, 66 and 65, respectively, were found dead of gunshot wounds to their heads March 2 after police tracked an abandoned vehicle back to their south Tulsa address.
Spence apparently owed his father a "decent" but "not impossible" sum of money for grad school, and he had been telling him he could pay him back when he actually believed he couldn't.
"Based on what he was saying, killing them was a way to not have to confront that reality," Gray said.
The murders were heavily pre-meditated, Gray said, for Spence went to some "very, very extensive lengths" to try to cover up what he had done.
He paid a man $100 to sit in his Stillwater apartment with his phone the day of the murders to cover any potential GPS tracks, and he borrowed a friend's car, avoiding toll roads, to keep his car from the scene, Gray said.
Once in Tulsa, he tossed his parents' bedroom, put some of their belongings in their car and abandoned it a couple of blocks away; additionally turning the gas on in the home and leaving a couple of candles lit.
The next day, he met with his sister in town to have lunch, acting as if nothing had happened, but unbeknownst to him his mother had been texting with his sister the night before and had mentioned his arrival at their home.
Officers were making next-of-kin notifications when it became clear it was unusual for Spence to come into town for lunch.
The truth later came out in interviews with detectives, Gray said.
Spence will likely remain in prison for the rest of his life. He'll be eligible for parole if he lives through the first 38 years and three months of his first life sentence, but even if that's granted, he'll still have to serve the same time on the other before being eligible again.
He remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday.
