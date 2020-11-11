Stillwater man pleads guilty to murdering parents in staged Tulsa home invasion

A Stillwater man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering his parents in their south Tulsa home in March and staging the scene to look like an invasion.

Bryan Gregory Spence, 41, turned to apologize individually to his remaining family members after accepting a plea agreement from prosecutors for two consecutive life sentences in the slayings of Joseph and Beverly Spence.

"The family is grieving on both sides," Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said. "They're grappling with the dual tragedy of losing the victims but also losing him."

The Spences, 66 and 65, respectively, were found dead of gunshot wounds to their heads March 2 after police tracked an abandoned vehicle back to their south Tulsa address.

Spence apparently owed his father a "decent" but "not impossible" sum of money for grad school, and he had been telling him he could pay him back when he actually believed he couldn't.

"Based on what he was saying, killing them was a way to not have to confront that reality," Gray said.

The murders were heavily pre-meditated, Gray said, for Spence went to some "very, very extensive lengths" to try to cover up what he had done.