Witness testimony gave way to an amended charge Thursday in the case against a teen accused of killing a student and wounding three other people outside McLain High School's football homecoming game last year.

Ni’avien Golden was originally charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Terron Yarbrough, 17, and three counts of shooting with intent to kill in the injury of three additional victims — including a 9-year-old girl — who were struck while running from the scene.

After hearing from multiple witnesses who said it appeared that Golden was firing randomly following some sort of altercation outside the stadium gates near 46th Street North and Peoria Avenue, First Assistant District Attorney Eric Grayless said the state will amend Golden's first count to second-degree murder.

A security guard told the court he saw Golden shooting "wildly" at the crowd — "everyone in front of (Golden)," he said — eroding the malice aforethought element necessary to the initial charge in Yarbrough's death.

Oklahoma's uniform jury instructions define second-degree murder as the death of a human caused by conduct that was imminently dangerous or done in extreme disregard for human life but not with the intention of killing any particular person.

Now 18, Golden was 17 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult with first-degree murder in accordance with state law. Under a second-degree murder charge, however, he could be reverse-certified as a youthful offender.

Five witnesses — the security guard; two teenagers who identified themselves as longtime friends of the defendant, including one who was shot three times; a purported foe of Golden's in the fight; and a young woman who was also shot in the leg — testified over the course of three hours Thursday. The woman's little sister, now 10, was grazed by bullets, she testified.

The cause of the fight and who all was involved remained unclear, with some witnesses testifying that Golden goaded another person on and others saying it appeared that Golden was hit first while being ganged up on. Still another said it looked like mutual combat among multiple individuals.

"I don't know," one witness testified. "It happened fast."

The security guard estimated that a scuffle took place for about four seconds before Golden pushed away from his assailant, pulled a gun out of his hoodie and started shooting.

Yarbrough, who was associated with Golden's foe, was struck in the torso as he ran, police have said.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist has described the deceased teen as "treasured" and "loved," and she said he had a bright future ahead of him.

Speaking at a press conference to address security after the shooting, Gist said she spoke with students and teachers who knew Yarbrough and found that he was incredibly smart and hardworking, the kind of student his peers would lean on in Advanced Placement classes and a diligent worker at his construction job. He also loved his family very much, a teacher said.

"His passing is an immeasurable loss," Gist said.

The hearing's conclusion, at which one more state witness — the homicide detective — is to testify and Golden's reverse certification is to be considered, is scheduled in two weeks.