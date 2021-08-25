State poison agency: Danger in taking animal heartworm medication for attempted COVID treatment

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is warning Oklahomans of the potential dangers of using an animal heartworm medication in an attempt to treat COVID-19.

Since May, the agency has received 11 reports of people being exposed to the drug — ivermectin — and those drug-related calls have increased in recent weeks, it said in a news release.

“Most developed relatively minor symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness, though there’s the potential for more serious effects including low blood pressure and seizures with an overdose, as well as interactions with medications such as blood thinners,” said Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.

Ivermectin is used on animals to treat heartworms and other internal parasites, the news release states. In humans, it is used to treat some parasitic worms, as well as for treatment of external parasites such as head lice and for some skin conditions such as rosacea.