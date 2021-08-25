State poison agency: Danger in cases of animal heartworm medication for attempted COVID treatment

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is warning Oklahomans of the potential dangers of using an animal heartworm medication in an attempt to treat COVID-19.
Since May, the agency has received 11 reports of people being exposed to the drug — ivermectin — and those drug-related calls have increased in recent weeks, it said in a news release.
“Most developed relatively minor symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and dizziness, though there’s the potential for more serious effects including low blood pressure and seizures with an overdose, as well as interactions with medications such as blood thinners,” said Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.
Ivermectin is used on animals to treat heartworms and other internal parasites, the news release states. In humans, it is used to treat some parasitic worms, as well as for treatment of external parasites such as head lice and for some skin conditions such as rosacea.
“Never use medications intended for animals on yourself," Schaeffer said. "Many animal drugs are available in different concentrations than those used for humans, and are often available in much larger quantities because they are intended for use in large animals like horses and cows. As a result, there is the potential for an excessive dose to cause toxic effects."
A statement from the Drug Company Merck, issued in February 2021, indicated that no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 has been established from pre-clinical studies, though Merck scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 for efficacy and safety, the news release states.
The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is a program of the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy at the OU Health Sciences Center. For more information, visit OklahomaPoison.org.
Pharmacists and registered nurses at the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-1222.