State granted temporary restraining order preventing Ascension St. John from enforcing employee vaccine mandate

“The Attorney General seeks an emergency temporary restraining order and temporary injunctive relief, stopping Ascension from suspending or firing any Oklahoma healthcare heroes who refuse to abandon their sincerely held religious beliefs until the (Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement) has completed its investigation or until the Attorney General and Ascension have reached a conciliation agreement,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement has received an unspecified number of complaints from individuals who work for Ascension St. John and have had their requests for a religious exemption to the vaccination order denied.

“After initial investigation of complaints accusing Ascension of discrimination, the OCRE has found reasonable cause to believe Ascension has engaged in unlawful discrimination,” the lawsuit states.

In response to questions from the Tulsa World, Ascension St. John issued the following statement:

"As a leading healthcare provider, we continue to put the safety of our associates and those we are privileged to serve at the forefront of everything we do. This is why we have required our associates to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine.