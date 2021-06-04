 Skip to main content
State correctional facilities placed on lockdown after assault at western Oklahoma prison
  • Updated
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has closed all correctional facilities in the state after an assault at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

What was described as an assault involving inmates occurred Friday at the facility, according to a Department of Corrections news release.

The Inspector General is currently investigating, according to the release.

Due to the lockdown, all visitation statewide will be cancelled Saturday, and no visitation will be allowed all weekend at NFCC.

The DOC said they will decide whether to open Sunday visitation at other state facilities by noon Saturday.

North Fork Correctional Center opened in western Oklahoma 1998 as a private prison, then closed before reopening in 2015 as a state prison.

