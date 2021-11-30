State, Ascension St. John agree to halt vaccine mandate while court case proceeds

An evidentiary hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Jan. 14.

While Ascension St. John has imposed a vaccine mandate, it has allowed for both medical and religious exemptions. But O’Connor claims the review process for religious objections to the mandate are a “sham and pretext for outright religious discrimination.”

Spokespersons for both O’Connor and Ascension St. John did not respond to requests for comment.

However, prior to agreeing to extend the temporary restraining order indefinitely, Ascension St. John argued in court filings that The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is requiring all healthcare employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.

The healthcare system borrowed from other court rulings on the subject in its defense of the mandate.

“Any employees impacted have the choice as to whether to comply with the policy or find new work in a setting where they can remain unvaccinated,” Ascension St. John argued in one court filing when the case was briefly before a federal judge. “The economic impact of workers choosing to leave their jobs could be addressed in monetary damages, if they prevailed.”