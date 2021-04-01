State appellate court expands McGirt ruling to Choctaw, Seminole reservations

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday overturned the convictions and sentences for eight inmates based upon tribal jurisdictional challenges, including two cases that expanded earlier rulings to now include the Choctaw and Seminole Nation reservations.

All eight rulings stem from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in July that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been disestablished by Congress for the purposes of federal criminal law, leaving the state of Oklahoma with no jurisdiction to try cases when an American Indian is involved and the crime occurred within the tribe’s historic boundaries.

The rulings Thursday follow decisions issued in March by the state Court of Criminal Appeals to expand the so-called McGirt decision to include the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations.

With the rulings today, the original McGirt decision that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been disestablished now applies to any case involving an American Indian when the crime occurred within any of the five tribe’s boundaries that collectively cover all or parts of 52 of the state’s 77 counties.

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath

