 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State appellate court expands McGirt ruling to Choctaw, Seminole reservations
0 comments
alert special report top story

State appellate court expands McGirt ruling to Choctaw, Seminole reservations

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday overturned the convictions and sentences for eight inmates based upon tribal jurisdictional challenges, including two cases that expanded earlier rulings to now include the Choctaw and Seminole Nation reservations.

All eight rulings stem from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in July that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been disestablished by Congress for the purposes of federal criminal law, leaving the state of Oklahoma with no jurisdiction to try cases when an American Indian is involved and the crime occurred within the tribe’s historic boundaries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rulings Thursday follow decisions issued in March by the state Court of Criminal Appeals to expand the so-called McGirt decision to include the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations.

With the rulings today, the original McGirt decision that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never been disestablished now applies to any case involving an American Indian when the crime occurred within any of the five tribe’s boundaries that collectively cover all or parts of 52 of the state’s 77 counties.

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduran family reunites after border detention

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator
Crime News

Estate of woman who died in city jail sues city, jail operator

  • Updated

Lawanda Ward, 46, died Jan. 6, 2020, after she was found unresponsive in her cell as a detention officer entered to ready her for court that morning. She was arrested four days earlier on four misdemeanor larceny warrants after Tulsa police officers encountered her on the scene of another larceny.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News