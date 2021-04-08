State appellate court dismisses five more cases on jurisdictional-related grounds

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Thursday overturned five more state convictions, including two life sentences, on jurisdictional grounds linked to the 2020 Supreme Court McGirt decision.

Among the cases overturned were that of Jeffery Arch Jones, a Broken Arrow man who is serving a 175-year prison term after a Tulsa County jury convicted him in 2017 of five child sex abuse counts.

Jones, 31, is a Cherokee Nation member and the alleged abuse occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, according to court records.

Jones’ case is among hundreds that have been filed in federal and tribal courts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to try major criminal cases that occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.

The Supreme Court found that the reservation still existed because Congress has never disestablished or diminished it since a 1860s-era treaty.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals has since expanded the ruling to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nation reservations.

The appellate court also overturned the convictions of four others due to McGirt: