A standoff with an armed woman Monday night ended after 2½ hours with her arrest.
A Tulsa police officer stopped a vehicle about 6:45 p.m. Monday around 41st Street and Garnett Road, and a woman in the vehicle got out and fled on foot, Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
The woman had a gun in her hand, though she did not point it toward anyone except herself, Pierce said. The woman stopped running between some businesses and sat down.
Tulsa police officers spoke with her for about 2½ hours before she put the gun down and officers took her into custody.
The complaints on which she was arrested and her identity were unavailable late Monday. Police said the woman had been wanted on a felony warrant.
The cause for the traffic stop and further information about the warrant were not immediately available.