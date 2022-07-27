'Stand Your Ground' argument fails in case of BA landlord killing; trial date set

A jury will decide whether a Broken Arrow landlord's killing was carried out in self-defense, a judge decided Wednesday after hearing argument on Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law.

Cody O'Bryan, 22, was charged with first-degree murder late last year after he allegedly shot and killed his landlord and roommate, Paul Stephen Bernius IV, during an altercation at their home near Elm Place and Florence Street.

Assistant Public Defender Alex Bramblett argued his client acted in self-defense and asked District Judge Michelle Keely to dismiss the case.

O'Bryan testified that he had moved into the home only a couple of months before the Sept. 19, 2021, shooting but had a contentious relationship with Bernius.

Court records show Bernius was denied a protective order against O'Bryan two days prior to his death, and detectives later determined Bernius was working to evict O'Bryan though O'Bryan had not yet been served.

O'Bryan testified that Broken Arrow police had earlier visited the home the date of the shooting after Bernius and another man allegedly banged on O'Bryan's locked bedroom door and yelled for him to come out and fight.

Taking his gun with him to make breakfast in the morning, O'Bryan said Bernius confronted him about touching the thermostat and told him to leave, shoving him outside and locking the door.

O'Bryan said he walked around to the home's back door to try to get inside to grab his phone and car keys, but Bernius came out and began yelling at him and hit him as he approached the door, which accessed Bernius' room.

O'Bryan said he was in fear for his life due to a previous injury that could be fatal if re-injured, of which Bernius was apparently aware, and that he crouched to protect his healing abdomen as Bernius repeatedly struck his head.

Another roommate conversely testified that O'Bryan ran at Bernius and attempted to shove past him into his room as Bernius yelled at him to leave, saying O'Bryan did not crouch to protect himself but wrestled with Bernius.

O'Bryan testified that he pulled out his gun and shot Bernius 7 times, attributing the number of rounds to the small caliber of the bullets and being unsure how many "would stop" Bernius.

He then drove to his grandparents' house in Jenks, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said, and later lied to detectives about the shooting.

Reminding the court that the roles of aggressor and victim can be fluid in any conflict from one incident to the next, Gray argued that O'Bryan had many opportunities to disengage but instead chose to confront Bernius to get his keys and phone, ultimately presenting a lethal weapon against a threat that was not lethal.

Due to the inconsistent testimony of how O'Bryan approached Bernius on the back porch and whether O'Bryan had a right to use the door to Bernius' bedroom to gain entry to the home, Keely said the label of aggressor will be for a jury to decide with a self-defense instruction.

She set O'Bryan's trial in April. He remains held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, according to jail records.