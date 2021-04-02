Stalker attempts to kidnap south Tulsa woman, police say; pursuit ends in crash

Davis confronted them and stepped out of his truck with a shotgun, which he fired into the air once, Tipler said. A neighbor called the police to report the gunshot, and the couple ran back to their second-story apartment.

Davis followed them and shot through the door, injuring the husband's hand, and forcing his way inside, Tipler said.

She said Davis grabbed the woman and dragged her outside, assaulting her as they went down the stairs, with her screaming and fighting to get away from him. At one point when they got to his truck, he attempted to choke her against the vehicle as he tried to force her inside.

Her husband followed, trying to help her, but Davis reportedly threatened to kill him if the woman didn't get in his truck, Tipler said.

Getting in the vehicle could have led to the woman's death, Tipler said. From years of domestic violence and stalking case investigations, detectives know that the chances of a victim's survival are minimal if an attacker gets the victim to a second location.