Splatter ball assault continues TikTok challenge trend in Tulsa, police say

The trend of shooting people with nonlethal projectiles in response to a TikTok challenge is continuing in Tulsa, police believe.

Two people were hit by "splatter balls" as they sat in a vehicle at the intersection of 41st Street and Yale Avenue on Thursday evening, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

The victims, a man and a woman, said a silver Honda van with three young men or teens inside pulled up next to them and shot them with splatter balls, which are "hard water/gel beads," police said.

One of them was hit in the face.

The victims got the van's tag number and called 911.

Officers tracked down the owner of the vehicle and learned that the owner's children were in the van.

Officers then found the vehicle near 51st Street and Yale, talked to the three people inside, and recovered two splatter ball guns and a large container of splatter balls, the Police Department reported.

Two juvenile males and an 18-year-old man were all charged by citation with assault and battery.

"We believe this may be part of a TikTok challenge where people are recording themselves shooting splatter balls at people and then posting videos to the platform," police said in the Facebook post.

"We do not believe these individuals are connected to the pellet gun shootings (the Police Department) posted about on Thursday, as those were a different type of pellets and the individuals were in a different vehicle," the post continues.

A photo shared by the Tulsa Police Department on Thursday shows multiple bruises on a victim of one of three pellet gun assaults in the same vicinity downtown late Wednesday.

"We have reason to believe that these incidents may have been recorded and could be part of a social media/TikTok challenge," police said in that post.

They said in the more recent post: "We want the public to be aware that we are taking these crimes very seriously. Stupid decisions have consequences."

Anyone with any information about such assaults is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

"If you witness one of these incidents happening, please call 911 immediately," police said.