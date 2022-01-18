Sperry woman who escaped in handcuffs pleads guilty

Wamego handcuffed Burton and put her in the back seat of his vehicle after finding probable cause to arrest her on drug-related complaints, records show.

While Wamego was processing the arrest, Burton slipped out of her handcuffs, exited the patrol car and got in her car before driving it away, according to the complaint.

"While driving, she struck Officer Wamego with the vehicle front, driver side," an investigator wrote. "Officer Wamego fired two shots into Burton's vehicle through the front windshield. One of the shots struck Burton in the hand."

The officer continued to pursue Burton, who reportedly crashed near Peoria Avenue and U.S. 75. Officers were able to take her into custody without further incident, according to the arrest narrative.

Burton is scheduled to be sentenced April 18.

