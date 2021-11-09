Sperry woman faces federal charge after reportedly striking officer while fleeing traffic stop

A woman pulled over by Sperry police now faces a federal charge on allegations that she fled from an officer, who had handcuffed her during a traffic stop, and struck him with her vehicle.

Makaylah Shaniece Burton was pulled over about 1 a.m. Monday in the area of 900 E. 98th St. North, according to a probable cause affidavit. While the officer was processing her arrest on drug-related complaints, she slipped out of the handcuffs and ran to her vehicle, disregarding his commands as she began to drive away, Officer William Wamego said.

"While driving, she struck Officer Wamego with the vehicle front driver side," an investigator wrote. "Officer Wamego fired two shots into Burton's vehicle through the front windshield. One of the shots struck Burton in the hand."

The officer continued to pursue Burton, who reportedly crashed near Peoria Avenue and U.S. 75. Officers were able to take her into custody without further incident, according to the arrest narrative.

The jurisdiction was established to be federal court, as Wamego and Burton both have tribal memberships, the affidavit states.

A criminal complaint charges Burton with assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.