Special judge to take district seat following attorney's withdrawal from race

A candidate's withdrawal from the race for a Tulsa County district judge position has handed the seat to a current special judge.

Private attorney R. Kyle Alderson withdrew his candidacy for Judicial District 14's Office 13 in late August, paving the way for Special Judge David Guten to be sworn in in January 2023.

Office 13 was vacated in March after Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed former District Judge William Musseman to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

Alderson, of Titus Hillis Reynolds Love, said he decided to withdraw due to "some new opportunities" that surfaced for himself and his firm and made this election cycle "not the right time."

The position holds his interest in the future, however. Alderson has experience as an assistant district attorney in Osage and Pawnee counties and serves as a municipal judge for Pawnee.

"It was not an easy decision but one I felt comfortable making knowing that Guten would do a great job on the bench," he said.

Guten, who was an assistant district attorney in Tulsa before representing veterans and their families in private practice, is currently assigned to the court's Criminal Division, where he presides over felony preliminary hearings.

He has served in the U.S. Air Force and the Oklahoma Air National Guard for nearly 18 years and currently serves as a lieutenant colonel, according to a news release.

“I am honored and humbled by Mr. Alderson’s gracious conciliation and endorsement,” Guten said in the release. “I look forward to serving the residents of Tulsa and Pawnee counties in a fair and judicious way.

“I want to sincerely thank the many organizations, agencies and individuals who supported and endorsed me for this office, especially my friends and my family."

The race was one of only two contested positions on the ballot in the district's 14 positions, leaving Office 12 the last to be determined in November.

Special Judge Tanya Wilson and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray are competing for the seat District Judge Martha Rupp Carter will vacate upon her retirement.

Wilson won 44% of the primary vote in June, and Gray had 40%.

The general election is Nov. 8. Read more about each candidate here.