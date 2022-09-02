South Tulsa post office drive-through mail boxes closed after break-ins

Three drive-through mail-collection boxes at U.S. Postal Service locations across south Tulsa have been blocked off in recent days due to break-ins.

"In recent cases, they actually tried to pry the doors open on those collection boxes," USPS Inspector Paul Ecker said Friday.

Those trying to drop off mail outside may have found the collection slots blocked at post offices at 51st Street and Sheridan Road, 71st Street and Lewis Avenue, and 91st Street and Sheridan Road.

Ecker said repairs are ongoing on the damaged collection boxes, but he had no time table for reopening the drive-throughs.

In addition to the break-ins, USPS has been investigating "fishing" from collection boxes. Many complaints have come from people who find sticky residue that catches items before they can drop into the bin inside a box.

Emily Fuller talked to the Tulsa World after she attempted to mail two checks that were both stolen from the collection box near 51st and Sheridan in May.

"Somebody had taken my check, washed it and wrote a name on there for over $9,000," said Fuller, who started a Holliday Hills neighborhood group on social media in 2010.

As board treasurer for the Edison Foundation, Fuller said an unusual transaction of $1,300 was flagged in the foundation's checking account. Someone had deposited the money from the second stolen check to a Chase credit account, Fuller said.

"It's very frustrating," said Fuller, who had to set up a new bank account. "I use those (collection boxes) all the time for work — and not anymore. I'm going to go directly to the post office and hand it to a person."

Ecker asked that those with similar experiences reach out to local law enforcement and contact the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

"Make that police report and follow up with the Inspection Service," Ecker said. "When mail is stolen, we're going to use every investigative resource and technique that we have available. That follow-up will hopefully bring us to the identification of a suspect, and we'll present that case to the U.S. Attorney's Office and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

According to Ecker, over 200 federal statues apply to the U.S. Postal Service, and stealing one piece of mail can put a person in prison for five years. Additionally, up to $250,000 in fines can be assessed.

"Fishing happens periodically, but fortunately there are security upgrades and enhancements for the collection boxes that are being done to help thwart that method of attack," Ecker said. Those upgrades are still down the line, he said, with no implementation time frame yet.

