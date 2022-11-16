South Tulsa homeowner arrested after shooting 'assumed' burglar, police say

A south Tulsa homeowner and a man he reportedly thought was burglarizing his home both faced arrest after a shooting early Monday.

The Tulsa Police Department announced David Roland's arrest on social media and, saying the agency can't provide legal advice, referred readers to the Oklahoma Firearms Act. The legislation refers to "lawful self-defense and self-protection."

"We understand that this incident will spark many conversations about the use of firearms in similar situations and what is legally allowed," the Facebook post reads.

Roland told police he was about to go to bed in his home near 81st Street and Harvard Avenue about 3 a.m. when he heard a car drive down his street, the post continues.

Roland told police "no one drives through the neighborhood at that time unless it is a thief," an arrest and booking report states. He did not call 911 at that time.

After watching the car park outside a home across his cul-de-sac in the 8200 block of South College Avenue, Roland said he walked outside with his flashlight and a gun, the report states.

He said he saw a man run from his driveway with items he "assumed" were from his driveway, and Roland chased him as he got into the car parked across the way.

Roland said he stepped in front of the car, pointed his gun at the man and told him to show his hands. The man stepped out of the passenger side and reportedly told Roland, "You won't shoot me," and Roland responded that he would, the report states.

Roland said he shot the man in the stomach from about 3 feet away when the man took a step forward.

Roland then called 911, and police arrived to find the shooting victim on the ground, TPD's Facebook post states. The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

In an interview with detectives, Roland listed a few specific nonworking items that he alleged the man had stolen — a loss he estimated to be at most $10 — but detectives later reported that the man had stolen items from a car next door but not anything from Roland.

The man will be arrested on a burglary complaint after he is released from the hospital, according to the post.

After police consulted with county prosecutors, Roland was booked into the Tulsa County jail Wednesday morning on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon, the post states.

He was released that afternoon on $15,000 bond, jail records show. He has not yet been charged, according to online records.