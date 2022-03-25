Son drops move to withdraw guilty plea in father's murder

Esuan Scott on Friday dropped his attempt to withdraw his guilty plea in the March 2021 murder of his father, submitting to the life sentence he agreed to originally in a deal with prosecutors.

Scott filed a motion to withdraw his plea days after it was made in December, saying it was "the product of undue pressure placed upon him by defense counsel moments before" his jury trial was set to begin.

Attorney Brian Martin represented Scott before Associate District Judge Clifford Smith on Friday, saying his client decided to reverse course after his options were explained. A life sentence with the possibility of parole could be served in 38 years due to law that requires convicts to serve at least 85% of their sentence for such crimes before being eligible for parole.

Along with life for first-degree murder, the 21-year-old was sentenced to two 10-year stints for shooting with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon, all to run concurrently with two 5-year sentences originally deferred from unrelated drug and gun convictions in a 2019 case.

Scott was on probation when he knocked on his father Marcus Burkes' door about 8 p.m. March 30, 2021, in a mask, announcing himself by his first name before Burkes opened the door.

Taking a step or two inside, Scott said "Where's my money?" and began shooting Burkes, a surviving victim later testified at a preliminary hearing.

The victim, a longtime friend of Burkes', escaped out the sliding glass door but realized he had also been shot after he fell and "couldn't get back up and run," a transcript states.

Crawling to a neighboring duplex, he sought help from a painter and electrician working on the home before he passed out.

At the same time, Scott went into Burkes' room and grabbed some sneakers before leaving. On his way out, he shot at the painter and electrician who were dragging Burkes' wounded friend inside, the electrician later testified.

Burkes died at the scene, and his friend was hospitalized in critical condition. He was able to give police the name the shooter announced at the door, and he later testified that the shooter's stature matched that of Scott, whom he had met a handful of times.

A Tulsa Police homicide detective testified that Scott agreed to an interview a few hours after the shooting in which Scott told investigators he had no knowledge of the shooting before being contacted. He laid out a timeline of a night spent elsewhere, and detectives let him go until they uncovered inconsistencies in his alibi.

In a second interview while he was under arrest, Scott reportedly changed his story before claiming his father threatened him with a gun when he opened the door, which Scott said he took and used to shoot his father and his father's friend. He told the detective he took sneakers from his father's room and shot at the friend and the people trying to help him as he was leaving.

Brought to Tulsa County for the hearing, Scott will be returned to Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody to serve the remainder of his sentence. He is being held at the Lexington Correctional Center, according to online records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.