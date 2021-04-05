Son arrested in alleged shooting death, robbery of south Tulsa father

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday in connection with a double-shooting that left the suspect’s father dead last week and involved the theft of multiple pairs of tennis shoes.
Esuan Rashad Scott, 20, was charged and arrested Monday in the March 30 shooting that killed Marcus Burkes, 41, and critically injured a friend of Burkes’ at a duplex in the 8100 block of East 65th Place.
Burkes’ friend reportedly told officers he was at Burkes’ residence when someone knocked on the door, according to a detective’s affidavit. The person knocking reportedly identified himself as “Esuan,” and Burkes told his friend that Esuan was his son.
Burkes opened the door, and a man wearing black clothing and a mask over his mouth asked him, “Where is my … money?”
Burkes then asked what the man meant, and the man “immediately opened fire on Burkes, killing him,” according to the affidavit.
The friend reportedly tried to leave through the side door, but the man shot him in the buttocks. The bullet traveled upward into his chest, the affidavit says. He told police he saw the shooter run away with several pairs of tennis shoes.
Two people who had been next door attended to Burkes’ friend after he was shot, and a 15-year-old who was in Burkes’ home but was not shot reported hearing someone run through the hallway after the gunshots, according to the affidavit.
Other witnesses reported seeing a man run from the duplex with tennis shoes, and detectives found two pairs of Nikes in front of the residence.
In a police interview, Scott said he was with his girlfriend and then with his cousin in east Tulsa on the night of his father’s shooting, the affidavit says. Detectives also interviewed his girlfriend, and the timing of events provided by her and Scott were “not consistent,” the affidavit says.
Police also interviewed Scott’s cousin, who said he and his girlfriend picked Scott up and took him to the area of 61st Street and Memorial Drive because Scott was “going to get a pair of shoes.”
Scott’s cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend both said Scott was gone for a few minutes and then returned out of breath with a box of shoes after they’d heard gunshots. They then took him back to the place where they’d picked him up, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Burkes’ girlfriend, who said a few pairs of Burkes’ shoes were missing and that Scott knew where Burkes kept them.
They also spoke to Burkes’ niece, who said Scott was “obsessed with his father’s shoes,” according to the affidavit. The niece said Burkes’ brother had told her that Scott told him Burkes owed him $700.
Police said security video from near the scene showed a vehicle that could have been Scott’s cousin’s girlfriend’s car around the time of the shootings, according to the affidavit. The video shows a person run to the vehicle and get in as the car drives off, the document says.
Burkes is Tulsa’s 11th homicide victim this year. His friend continued to recover Monday, police said.
Scott was charged Monday with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, committing an assault while masked, possessing a firearm while on probation, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
Scott was booked into the Tulsa County jail around 3 p.m. Monday with bail set at $1.34 million.