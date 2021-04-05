Son arrested in alleged shooting death, robbery of south Tulsa father

Other witnesses reported seeing a man run from the duplex with tennis shoes, and detectives found two pairs of Nikes in front of the residence.

In a police interview, Scott said he was with his girlfriend and then with his cousin in east Tulsa on the night of his father’s shooting, the affidavit says. Detectives also interviewed his girlfriend, and the timing of events provided by her and Scott were “not consistent,” the affidavit says.

Police also interviewed Scott’s cousin, who said he and his girlfriend picked Scott up and took him to the area of 61st Street and Memorial Drive because Scott was “going to get a pair of shoes.”

Scott’s cousin and the cousin’s girlfriend both said Scott was gone for a few minutes and then returned out of breath with a box of shoes after they’d heard gunshots. They then took him back to the place where they’d picked him up, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Burkes’ girlfriend, who said a few pairs of Burkes’ shoes were missing and that Scott knew where Burkes kept them.

They also spoke to Burkes’ niece, who said Scott was “obsessed with his father’s shoes,” according to the affidavit. The niece said Burkes’ brother had told her that Scott told him Burkes owed him $700.