Skiatook man arrested on new child rape complaint six years after child sexual assault conviction, life sentence were overturned

A Skiatook man whose previous conviction and life sentence for child sexual assault were overturned has been arrested on complaints of rape and child sexual abuse.
Matthew Richard Parker, 51, was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Sunday. Skiatook police officers arrested Parker at his home after a woman told investigators she believed that Parker had raped her 3-month-old child. She had left the baby in Parker's care about 6 p.m. Friday.
When the woman returned to pick up the baby, she said Parker took "forever" to answer the door and did so in boxer shorts while his genitals were exposed, according to an arrest report.
A sexual assault nurse examiner's report on a physical exam of the infant reportedly led officers to get a search warrant and arrest Parker.
Tulsa County prosecutors, when charging him with a similar crime in 1996, said Parker's girlfriend at the time was a babysitter for the 7-year-old child he was accused of sexually assaulting.
Parker was convicted of child sexual assault in 1997 and sentenced to life in prison. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his sentence and conviction in 2014 after Parker argued that he had ineffective trial counsel.
Prosecutors, citing the challenges of retrying a case with decades-old evidence, declined to bring new charges against him, and he was released from custody in 2015.
The following year, Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman found Parker "actually innocent," a legal threshold that allowed Parker the opportunity to sue over his incarceration. Court rulings have held that a finding of “actual innocence” is “not an ultimate and conclusive determination of exoneration.”
Parker filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Tulsa Police Department for the agency's investigation of his case, but U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ruled against him in 2017.
Parker remained in the Tulsa County jail Monday in lieu of $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8.
