Skiatook man arrested on new child rape complaint six years after child sexual assault conviction, life sentence were overturned

A Skiatook man whose previous conviction and life sentence for child sexual assault were overturned has been arrested on complaints of rape and child sexual abuse.

Matthew Richard Parker, 51, was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Sunday. Skiatook police officers arrested Parker at his home after a woman told investigators she believed that Parker had raped her 3-month-old child. She had left the baby in Parker's care about 6 p.m. Friday.

When the woman returned to pick up the baby, she said Parker took "forever" to answer the door and did so in boxer shorts while his genitals were exposed, according to an arrest report.

A sexual assault nurse examiner's report on a physical exam of the infant reportedly led officers to get a search warrant and arrest Parker.

Tulsa County prosecutors, when charging him with a similar crime in 1996, said Parker's girlfriend at the time was a babysitter for the 7-year-old child he was accused of sexually assaulting.