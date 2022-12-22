Six people arrested in connection with Osage County homicide, sheriff says

Six people have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into a homicide that was discovered late last month, the Osage County Sheriff's Office reported.

The body of Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, was found Nov. 28 by construction workers in a pasture near Wildcat Hill Road, in the Zink Ranch area of southeastern Osage County, Sheriff Eddie Virden said in a news release last month.

The Sheriff's Office's Investigation Team, in collaboration with authorities across northeastern Oklahoma, has arrested Dacia Rae Dorris, Robert DeWayne McCully, Randy Alex McDonald, Nolan Gilland Osten, Dillan Joseph Plank and Justin Daniel Jordan, according to a social media post made Thursday by the Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are believed to be "the key people involved," but the office expects to make more arrests as the investigation continues, the post states.

Court records show that Osten and McDonald were charged in Osage County District Court on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit a felony and that Darci Rae Dorris, Plank and Jordan were charged with the same crime on Dec. 15. The discrepancy in Dorris' first name was not explained.

Motions were made to seal the affidavits for arrest warrants in Osage County District Court, and further information about the case, including how the six suspects were tied to the homicide, was not available Thursday.