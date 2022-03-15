 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sister shoots brother in leg in self-defense, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A man who pulled a gun out first during an argument is now in a hospital after his sister shot him in self-defense, Tulsa police said.

Police were dispatched to a residence on East 50th Street North just after 6 p.m. after the sister called 911 saying she had shot someone, a dispatcher said. 

Tulsa Police Lt. Kelvin Williams said officers at the scene learned that the siblings had gotten into an argument and that the brother pulled out a gun and started shooting at his sister.

The sister then also pulled out a gun and shot back, hitting her brother once in the leg, Williams said.

The brother was taken to a Tulsa hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Williams said. The man is expected to be OK.

"I truly believe from the information we gathered, it's going to be more of a self-defense type of deal," Williams said about the sister shooting her brother. No charges are expected.

People are also reading…

The woman was not shot during the altercation, Williams said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert