Sister shoots brother in leg in self-defense, Tulsa police say

A man who pulled a gun out first during an argument is now in a hospital after his sister shot him in self-defense, Tulsa police said.

Police were dispatched to a residence on East 50th Street North just after 6 p.m. after the sister called 911 saying she had shot someone, a dispatcher said.

Tulsa Police Lt. Kelvin Williams said officers at the scene learned that the siblings had gotten into an argument and that the brother pulled out a gun and started shooting at his sister.

The sister then also pulled out a gun and shot back, hitting her brother once in the leg, Williams said.

The brother was taken to a Tulsa hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Williams said. The man is expected to be OK.

"I truly believe from the information we gathered, it's going to be more of a self-defense type of deal," Williams said about the sister shooting her brother. No charges are expected.

The woman was not shot during the altercation, Williams said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.