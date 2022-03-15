Sister shoots brother in leg in self-defense, Tulsa police say

A man who pulled a gun out first during an argument is now in a hospital after his sister shot him in self-defense, Tulsa police said.
Police were dispatched to a residence on East 50th Street North just after 6 p.m. after the sister called 911 saying she had shot someone, a dispatcher said.
Tulsa Police Lt. Kelvin Williams said officers at the scene learned that the siblings had gotten into an argument and that the brother pulled out a gun and started shooting at his sister.
The sister then also pulled out a gun and shot back, hitting her brother once in the leg, Williams said.
The brother was taken to a Tulsa hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Williams said. The man is expected to be OK.
"I truly believe from the information we gathered, it's going to be more of a self-defense type of deal," Williams said about the sister shooting her brother. No charges are expected.
- Guerin Emig: The door closed and Lincoln Riley went 'boom,' but Cale Gundy has recovered just fine
- TV series starring Sylvester Stallone to film in Tulsa, with dates announced in casting call
- UPDATED: OSSAA state basketball tournament pairings and results
- Watch Now: State Board of Education intervenes in new academic standards-setting for health, physical education
- Guerin Emig: Brent Venables going 0 to 100 as OU head coach, without missing many details along the way
- Bob Doucette: What a nuclear attack would look like for us
- Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag
- Nursing shortage spurs OU to make 'historic' change to accept all qualified applicants
- German-based tech firm to invest $270 million, employ 150 at Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park
- OSSAA announces 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A state basketball tournament pairings
- Bill Haisten: Frank Haith’s departure pressures Rick Dickson to find the right fit for TU
- Check out the new menu at The Vista restaurant at Gathering Place
- Tulsa experts: Ukraine war is heading toward an 'unpleasant compromise'
- Dolly Parton says no to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: ‘I must respectfully bow out’
- After eight years, T.W. Shannon ready for one more race
The woman was not shot during the altercation, Williams said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.