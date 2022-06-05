Since McGirt, Tulsa DA says he worries about cases referred to tribes, unknown outcomes

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says he’s concerned about the lack of information he’s received on how the more than 1,000 cases his office has sent to tribal prosecutors in the last few years have been handled.

Tribal officials, however, say the information has been made available.

Before the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in 2020, Kunzweiler said he had never referred a case to a tribe for consideration of prosecution.

“Before McGirt, we had jurisdiction over all crimes,” Kunzweiler said, adding that the state had jurisdiction regardless of whether somebody was tribal member.

The one exception during his prosecutorial career, Kunzweiler said, was when a homicide occurred on allotted tribal land and the federal government picked up the case.

That all changed with the McGirt ruling, which affirmed the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa.

In the time from the McGirt ruling through March, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has referred 737 cases to the Muscogee Nation for prosecution, according to a spokeswoman for the office.

It has forwarded 432 cases to the Cherokee Nation, whose reservation also covers part of Tulsa County and which is among the five other tribes to which a state appellate court has applied the McGirt rationale. The other reservations to which it applies are the Choctaw, Chickasaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations.

Now state courts have no jurisdiction when a crime suspect or victim is an American Indian and the crime occurred on one of the six reservations.

Kunzweiler said he has no idea how the cases referred to tribal courts are resolved.

“I don’t have the ability to share that information on cases that have gone to other jurisdictions outside of my office,” he said.

“I have asked for dispositions on cases (where) we’ve made referrals,” Kunzweiler said. “I’ve asked, ‘Could you please just let me know?’ so I can inform the victim.

“And I’ve not received any disposition information, whether it’s been filed, whether it’s been followed through with prosecution — the things that we have been doing for decades to keep our law enforcement and victims informed.

Asked about Kunzweiler’s concerns, the Muscogee Nation issued the following statement in response:

“Consistent with our commitment to collaborating with other jurisdictions and agencies, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation makes information on specific cases readily available to any entity or individual.

“There is no reason for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to feel uninformed about the status of individual cases they have referred to our jurisdiction. In support of public safety for all, we are here to help, and we encourage the DA’s office to reach out to us on specific cases anytime.

“We have a variety of easily accessible resources for case information and victim support. There is a ‘McGirt Resources’ button on the home page of our Nation’s website (muscogeenation.com) that provides a link to our tribal-court database — with instructions — and comprehensive contact information for other resources.

“The web page also provides direct contact information for two case-information liaisons who are dedicated to researching cases when more information is needed. We also list contact information for our prosecutors and Lighthorse Police officials.

“This page also provides ways for crime victims to connect 24-hours-a-day with our victims’ services team members who are tasked with providing support and updates to victims.

“We are here to help support the administration of justice and public safety for everyone.”

Since the McGirt decision was issued, the tribal nations affected by the ruling have collectively taken on more than 13,000 criminal filings, according to a tribal court filing in the U.S. Supreme Court case that is expected to determine whether the state has jurisdiction in cases involving non-tribal members who are accused of committing crimes against tribal members within a reservation.

Tracking those cases was a challenge initially as no tribal criminal court case information was available online.

Since then, the Cherokee and Choctaw nations have joined the Muscogee Nation in developing their own version of the state of the Oklahoma State Courts Network, which permits online access to court filings and docket information.

<&rule>

July 2021 video: McGirt forum gets noisy: How many cases can the feds handle?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.