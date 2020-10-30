 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Bartlesville man with dementia

Silver Alert issued for missing Bartlesville man with dementia

Bartlesville police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Friday afternoon. 

Eugene Springer, 85, was reportedly last seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Southeast Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. 

Springer was reportedly wearing a University of Oklahoma ball cap and drives a gray 2016 Honda CRV 4-door with Oklahoma license plate CRZ420. Springer reportedly has dementia. 

Anyone with information on Springer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001 or local law enforcement. 

