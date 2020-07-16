Update: Mr. Escatel has been found, and the Silver Alert has been canceled, police said Thursday night.
The original story is below.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who walked away from his home in Tulsa on Thursday morning.
Oscar Escatel, 63, was last seen about 10 a.m. Thursday in the neighborhood near his home in the 4700 block of South 68th East Avenue. He takes daily medication for Alzheimer's, and he reportedly left with his wallet and keys.
Escatel is described as Hispanic, 5 foot 8 and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a reddish or orange Reebok shirt and tan pants and was carrying a dark blue jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.