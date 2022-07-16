Siblings arrested for larceny of residence

Tulsa police have arrested a brother and sister for larceny of a residence after one was caught in a sting operation.

Police arrested suspects Dan Palmer and his sister, Brenda Linam on the charges.

Police say the homeowner noticed around 4 a.m. Thursday that a generator, a weed eater, and a chainsaw were missing from his garage after his housekeeper left. He filed a police report and later noticed that the generator appeared for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Officers worked with the homeowner to set up a meet with the suspect and a fictional buyer.

Palmer and several associates met at a place near 41st and Memorial at 8:00 p.m. with the generator hanging out of the trunk of a Ford Mustang. Police then detained Palmer and the associates for questioning.

Police say Palmer told officers his sister called him to help her pick up some heavy items at a house where she was working. Palmer said he did not know where the weed eater and chainsaw were, but that his sister might know. He told officers his sister was at his apartment in Catoosa. Officers were able to find Linam with the help of the Catoosa Police Department.

Linam told officers she took the items from the homeowner's residence saying she was unhappy with a financial arrangement. Palmer later admitted to officers he sold the chainsaw earlier in the day. Officers believe the weed eater was sold or traded.

Palmer and Linam are both tribal members and will be charged in the Muscogee Creek Nation.