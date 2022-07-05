Shots fired during police standoff east of Gathering Place

Shots have been fired during a police standoff with a woman in a house just east of the Gathering Place.

The standoff began before 6:45 p.m., and two shots were heard just before 7:45 p.m. An ambulance then left with its siren activated after someone was loaded into it.

A police officer at the scene said neighbors had called the police about a woman who was squatting in what was supposed to be a vacant house near 28th Street and Cincinnati Avenue. When officers arrived, the woman started pointing a gun at them and going in and out of the house, the officer said.

Before the shots were fired, police had surrounded the area to keep bystanders safe and so they could make a plan to enter the house and get the woman.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

