Shots fired at car at 21st and Mingo, causing collision
Tulsa police are looking for the person or people who shot at a car and caused a collision Monday afternoon.

The shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m., occurred after a red car chased a white car to the intersection of 21st Street and Mingo Road, Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said.

The occupants of the red car shot at the white car and drove away. The white car then rear-ended a truck in front of it at the intersection.

No one was shot, but one of the occupants of the white car was cut by broken glass during the collision, Ohnesorge said.

Police believe that the people in both cars know each other, he said.

Several shootings have occurred in Tulsa over the holiday weekend, mostly near Pine Street and Peoria Avenue, and Ohnesorge said nothing at this time points to a connection between them and the 21st and Mingo shooting.

Police didn't have a suspect description Monday evening.

