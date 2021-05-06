Shooting victim continues testimony in trial of man exonerated of murder in 2016

A man has now spent hours on the witness stand testifying about his contention that a Tulsan who was cleared five years ago of a murder for which he’d spent 20 years in prison is the man who shot him in 2019.
During part of that time Tuesday and Wednesday, defense attorneys sought to show that the accuser's allegations are not credible and that he is motivated by the prospect of financial gain.
De’Marchoe Carpenter’s jury trial began Monday, with the first witness taking the stand Tuesday afternoon in connection with allegations that Carpenter shot his childhood acquaintance, Sheldon Reed, multiple times while Reed was in his own vehicle in north Tulsa.
The two had been socializing with friends and family at a home in the 700 block of East 32nd Place North on Aug. 6, 2019.
Reed said he was en route back to the Osage Apartments when he was shot in the face, shoulder, leg and hand — injuries that two Tulsa police officers described as life-threatening.
He remained in the hospital until Aug. 21, 2019, and — while in the hospital — identified Carpenter as his assailant to Lt. Sean Larkin, who became the lead investigator on the case. Larkin is expected to testify Thursday.
Testimony has indicated that Reed told at least two police officers and a 911 dispatcher that he did not know who attacked him.
Jurors heard from 10 witnesses, including Reed and multiple police officers, on Wednesday.
Reed said Tuesday that he saw Carpenter with a gun in his waistband and that he was “100%” confident that it was Carpenter who shot him. But Carpenter’s brother, James Carpenter, who was also at the gathering of family and friends before the shooting, told the jury that “I guarantee you my brother’s not involved.”
“I know if he’s lying. You know what I’m saying?” James Carpenter said of his brother.
Reed denied that he was under the influence of phencyclidine – or PCP – at the time of the shooting. But defense attorneys attempted to present jurors with a medical record that they said indicates that Reed had been hallucinating at the hospital.
Associate District Judge Cliff Smith said outside jurors’ presence that the record did not have enough information to satisfy the legal standard for admission as evidence. The issue could be revisited if the person who provided the document to the defense team testifies.
Reed conceded in his testimony that he “had to be tied to the bed” after he tried to leave the hospital, but he denied that the restraint was related to hallucinations.
“I’m sure I wasn’t hallucinating,” Reed said. “One hundred percent sure. What would I be hallucinating on?”
But James Carpenter, who said he has known Reed since childhood, reported seeing Reed take two hits from a blunt of marijuana at the gathering before the shooting. He said he knew Reed had a history of using PCP and that he at one point that night believed Reed was “on PCP talking about cows.”
“If he’s on PCP he can’t work,” he said of Reed, who has a job working with livestock. “So he has to smoke marijuana so he’s not all out there frantic.”
But First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless maintained that Reed was not hallucinating when he identified De’Marchoe Carpenter as the shooter.
James Carpenter told defense attorney Brett Behenna during cross-examination that he thought Reed’s allegation was a “bold-face lie.”
The defense has suggested that a man who has a relationship with the mother of one of Reed’s children is the actual shooter, but Reed denied the claim, saying that man — unlike De’Marchoe Carpenter — has dreadlocks.
Carpenter has sued the city of Tulsa for his wrongful conviction and incarceration and is seeking more than $75,000 in damages, and Carpenter’s defense said Wednesday that Reed has expressed interest in suing Carpenter over the shooting.
Behenna showed the jury a screenshot of a Facebook status Reed posted while in the hospital that said, “I’m tryna get sum money im not worried about pointing my finger at no man at all.”
The since-deleted post appeared on a background of emojis with the crying-laughing face, and the status ended with an emoji of a person shrugging.
On Wednesday, Reed said the post was not about Carpenter but was related to starting a new job. While Reed disclosed that he owes at least $21,000 in unpaid child support, he denied that the debt played a role in his decision to testify.
“Has testifying in court caused you more drama than if you just never came?” Grayless asked Reed, who said yes.
Grayless has said it was a “red herring” for the defense to imply that anyone is motivated by financial gain to implicate Carpenter.
Grayless argued that Behenna’s cross-examination focused largely on “semantics” and unfairly twisted Reed’s words. Reed told the prosecutor that he was not framing Carpenter for the shooting, whether over past conflict related to Carpenter’s now-wife or any other reason.
Reed had casually dated the woman who later became De’Marchoe Carpenter’s wife before Carpenter’s exoneration and release from prison in 2016.
During a lengthy cross-examination of Reed, Behenna revealed that several of Reed’s statements to the jury differ from his preliminary hearing testimony.
Behenna also said reports show that Larkin did not request a test for fingerprints on Reed’s truck until more than a week after releasing it back to him.
He said the delay could have meant important evidence such as fingerprints was degraded because of exposure to the weather. A detective testified that officers did not recover prints but said that was not unusual.
Testimony will continue Thursday in Smith’s courtroom.