Shooting victim continues testimony in trial of man exonerated of murder in 2016

He remained in the hospital until Aug. 21, 2019, and — while in the hospital — identified Carpenter as his assailant to Lt. Sean Larkin, who became the lead investigator on the case. Larkin is expected to testify Thursday.

Testimony has indicated that Reed told at least two police officers and a 911 dispatcher that he did not know who attacked him.

Jurors heard from 10 witnesses, including Reed and multiple police officers, on Wednesday.

Reed said Tuesday that he saw Carpenter with a gun in his waistband and that he was “100%” confident that it was Carpenter who shot him. But Carpenter’s brother, James Carpenter, who was also at the gathering of family and friends before the shooting, told the jury that “I guarantee you my brother’s not involved.”

“I know if he’s lying. You know what I’m saying?” James Carpenter said of his brother.

Reed denied that he was under the influence of phencyclidine – or PCP – at the time of the shooting. But defense attorneys attempted to present jurors with a medical record that they said indicates that Reed had been hallucinating at the hospital.